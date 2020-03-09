The Baylor women’s tennis team continues its season when it hosts 18th-ranked Central Florida at noon on Tuesday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
No. 27 Baylor is on a 3-match win streak, including two wins to open Big 12 against Iowa State and West Virginia on Friday and Saturday. The Bears are 10-1 on the season with a 2-0 mark in Big 12 Conference play.
The Knights are (9-3) are 2-3 this season versus top 30 teams with a win over then-No. 18 Texas A&M and No. 29, Old Dominion.
