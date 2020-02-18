The Baylor women’s tennis team entered the ITA rankings for the first time this season on Tuesday, coming in at No. 18 on the strength of its 7-0 record.
This is the Bears’ first top 25 ranking since 2018 when they closed the campaign at No. 25.
Baylor has taken wins over Georgia State, McNeese State, UTSA, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Illinois. The Bears are 32-8 on the singles court this year (.800) and 12-6 in doubles (.667). Baylor is one of three Big 12 teams ranked in the poll with Texas at No. 2 and Oklahoma State at No. 13.
The Bears resume competition versus Northwestern at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
