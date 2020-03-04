The Baylor women’s tennis team posted a 6-1 victory over Tyler Junior College in an exhibition match on Tuesday afternoon, the Bears’ last tune-up before opening Big 12 play versus Iowa State on Friday.

The Baylor doubles teams of Livia Kraus and Anastasia Kharitonova and Paula Baranano and Angelina Shakhraichuk each won their courts to earn the doubles point for the Bears. Baylor then won five of the six singles matches to secure the win. Mel Krywoj, Kharitonova, Alicia Herrero Linana, Shakhraichuk and Baranano all won singles courts in straight sets.

Baylor hosts Iowa State at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

