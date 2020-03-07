The Baylor women’s tennis team is off to a hot start in Big 12 play after winning two conference matches in two days this weekend at the Hurd Tennis Center.
After cruising past Iowa State, 6-1, on Friday night, the 27th-ranked Bears defeated West Virginia by the same score on Saturday night.
Anastasia Kharitonova clinched the match on the No. 1 singles court by defeating West Virginia’s Anastasia Bovolskaia, 6-4, 6-1. That was Baylor’s third straight-sets win in singles play to that point as Paula Baranano won court No. 3, 6-2, 6-0, over the Mountaineers’ Sofia Duran; and Livia Kraus defeated West Virginia’s Anne-Sophie Courteau, 6-1, 6-1, on the No. 2 court.
In doubles play, the Bears teams of Baranano and Angie Shakhraichuk and Kris Sorokolet and Kraus won their courts to give Baylor the opening point of the match.
Baylor (10-1) will continue its season with a home match against Central Florida at noon on Tuesday.
