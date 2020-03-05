There’s no question, the Baylor women’s tennis team is in the middle of a turnaround season.
After going 9-21 in 2019 and missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since head coach Joey Scrivano’s second season with the Bears in 2004, Baylor has claimed a place in the ITA rankings and it’s looking more like the program that won 10 Big 12 championships between 2005 and 2015.
But the Bears are working hard to not get ahead of themselves.
“Of course our goal is to win the Big 12,” Baylor sophomore Paula Baranano said. “But we are on the present. We are focusing on the next match tomorrow. That’s it. We want to improve.”
The Bears, who finished tied for seventh with Iowa State and Kansas State in the Big 12 standings in 2019, open a new conference season against the Cyclones at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
A year ago, Baylor entered Big 12 action with a 5-9 record as the Bears struggled through an injury-plagued campaign and waited on international players Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj to become eligible.
But that adversity helped form a much-improved Bears lineup this time around. Baranano, Livia Kraus, Jessica Hinojosa and Kris Sorokolet all played extensively last season and Angelina Shakhraichuk battled through injuries to be available on a part-time basis.
Now, with those experienced players and the addition of newcomers Krywoj, Herrero Linana and Anastasia Kharitonova, the Bears have won eight of their first nine matches and achieved a No. 27 national ranking as conference matches begin.
“We just have so much depth on this team,” Scrivano said. “Really our entire lineup is interchangeable. That is a big difference from last year. Ultimately, it’s not so much where you play, you’ve got to play the player that’s in front of you and play with the game you have that day. Our players have done an incredible job with that.”
Baranano is a good example of Baylor’s depth making a difference so far. She has a 6-0 record playing on the No. 5 and No. 6 courts through the Bears’ first nine matches. A year ago, she posted a 2-10 mark playing in the top three positions and went 6-7 in the next three spots.
“At the end of the day you’ve just got to play the match that’s in front of you and focus on the task at hand,” Scrivano said.
Baylor will face an Iowa State team that is gaining momentum of its own. The Cyclones went 6-12 overall in 2019, but they’re currently 9-3 overall and come into Waco on the strength of a 5-2 victory at West Virginia on Sunday.
Scrivano indicated that the big goal in front of the Bears is to get back into the NCAA Tournament and playing well in Big 12 matches is a step in that process.
The results suggest things are going the Bears' way, but Baranano knows the work is only getting started.
“We have to keep building the culture and be tough on the court,” she said. “We are more prepared, we are more mature. We trust our team and our coaches.”
