For the fourth consecutive season, Baylor women’s golf will compete in the Betsy Rawls Invitational at the UT Golf Club for a Saturday-Sunday tournament.

Baylor finished in third place last season, only the third time the Bears reached that level in this invitational. The Bears also finished third in 2007 and 2014.

The field for the Rawls Invitational, beside No. 29 Baylor, consists of No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Kent State, No. 21 Denver, No. 22 Oklahoma State, No. 46 Maryland, North Texas, TCU, Colorado, Miami, New Mexico, Yale, UNLV, Texas State and SMU.

The teams will play two rounds, or 36 holes, Saturday and play an additional 18 holes Sunday.

Baylor’s players for the invitational are Gurleen Kaur, Diane Baillieux, Elodie Chapelet, Erica Chiang and Fiona Liddell.

The Bears had a fourth place finish at the Schooner Fall Classic in Oklahoma. It was the team’s third consecutive fourth-place finish of the season.

Baylor completes their fall season at the White Sands Invitational in the Bahamas, Oct. 28-30.

