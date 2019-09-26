Baylor women’s golf travels to Norman, Oklahoma, for the three round Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Club. The tournament will begin Friday and end on Sunday.

Fourteen other teams will compete against the Bears. Big 12 schools Oklahoma, Texas and TCU will compete, as will Houston, Texas A&M and Texas State. They will be joined by Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Miami (Fl), Mississippi State and Notre Dame.

Playing for Baylor will be senior Erica Chang, Fiona Liddell, Gurleen Kuar, Elodie Chapelet and Diane Baillieux.

The first round will begin Friday morning at 9:30, from the first and 10th tees. Baylor will play with Alabama and Miami, beginning at 10:40 a.m. on Hole 1.

In both of Baylor’s previous tournaments this season, the Bears have finished in fourth place. Following this tournament, the women will play at the Betsy Rawls Invitational at the University of Texas on Oct. 12-13, and then at the White Sands Invitational at the Ocean Club in the Bahamas.

