Baylor’s women’s golf team travels to Toledo, Ohio, to participate in the Glass City Invitational. The tournament will be played at the Inverness Golf Club over a two-day period. The course is 6,249 yards and is a par-72 course.

The first two rounds of the tournament will be played on Monday. The first round will begin at 7:45 a.m. with an afternoon round scheduled. Tuesday’s final round will also played in the morning, with tee time being determined after Monday’s play.

Twelve other teams will be competing in the tournament, including six Big 10 teams. Baylor will compete against Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin, and with Coastal Carolin, Florida, Furman, South Florida and Texas A&M. Toledo University hosts the event and will also be competing.

Competing for Baylor will be Gurleen Kaur, Elodie Chapelet, Fiona Liddell Diane Baillieux and Anika Veintemilla.

Baylor is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Trinity Forest Invitational, played two weeks ago in Dallas.

