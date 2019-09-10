DALLAS — The Baylor women’s golf finished in fourth place after shooting 6-over-par 294 in Tuesday’s final round of the SMU Trinity Forest Invitational. The Bears carded 14-over 878 across three rounds at Trinity Forest Country Club, finishing 12 shots back of the lead.
Baylor (+14) trailed Oklahoma State (+2), Texas Tech (+8) and North Texas (+11). The Bears placed ahead of Colorado (+20), Memphis (+31), Kansas State (+33), Tulane (+49), SMU (+50), Tulsa (+50) and Central Arkansas (+59).
Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur recorded her sixth career top-10 finish by taking third place individually at 4-under-par 212. Kaur shot 3-under 69 in the final round to climb from seventh place to third.
Baylor graduate transfer Elodie Chapelet, senior Fiona Liddell and junior Diane Baillieux all shot 3-over 75 in the final round, and they joined Kaur to give the Bears four top-20 individual finishers. Chapelet tied for 16th place at 5-over 221, Liddell took 19th place at 6-over 222, and Baillieux tied for 20th place at 7-over 223.
