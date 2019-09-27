NORMAN, Okla. – With one round under their belt, the Baylor women’s golf team sits in a tie for 10th place at the Schooner Fall Classic on Friday. The Bears shot 295, 15 over par for the Belmar Golf Club course.
Oklahoma (+2) leads the teams with Texas (+3) and Alabama (+4) trailing in second and third, respectively. Baylor is currently tied with Texas A&M and leads TCU and Texas State (+16).
Gurleen Kaur, having shot 72, leads all Baylor golfers and is tied for 19th place. Fiona Liddell and Elodie Chapelet both shot 74 and are tied for 37th place. Erica Chiang sits in a tie for 50th with a 75, and Diane Baillieux shot 76 and is in a tie for 59th.
Baylor, paired with Texas A&M and TCU, will tie off Saturday on the 10th hole at 8:50 a.m. The final round will be played Sunday.
