NORMAN, OKla. – Baylor women’s golf is consistent. In the last three tournaments, the Bears have finished in fourth. The most recent fourth place finish was at the Schooner Fall Classic Sunday.
Baylor shot 1-under 279 for the last round Sunday, and finished the tournament with a 9-over 849. The Bears finished behind Texas (-2), Alabama (+7) and Mississippi State (+8). They finished ahead of such schools as Oklahoma (+13), Houston (+16), Texas A&M (+23), TCU (+28) and Texas State (+38).
Baylor’s Gurleen Jaur finished at 2-under 208, good for a third place tie. Elodie Chapelet shot 1-under for the final round and tied for seventh at 1-under 209. Erica Chiang and Diana Baillieux both shot even 70’s for the final round. Chiang tied for 28th at 5-over and Baillieux tied for 48th at 9-over. Fiona Liddell shot a 9-over 219 for the tournament and finished in a tie with Baillieux and others for 48th place.
The Bears will compete at the Betsy Rawls Invitiational at the University of Texas on October 12-13.
