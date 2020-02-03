DALLAS – The Baylor’s women's golf team won its first tournament title in nearly a year, capturing the one-day SMU Invitational Monday at Dallas Athletic Club, the home of the Big 12 Women’s Championship in April.
“We’re glad to win one today, but want to win another one here in April,” BU coach Jay Goble said after the victory.
His team overcame rainy conditions in the afternoon to score a team total of 595, 19-over-par for a 21-stroke victory over Big 12 foe Texas Tech, which finished at 616. Tulsa was third at 627, Kansas State finished fourth at 638.
“This was exactly what I was looking for our first tournament of the spring,” Goble said. “We wanted to knock some rust off and get ready for our Mexico tournament next weekend.”
Nobody did that better than Baylor’s Diane Baillieux, who won the individual title with back to back even par rounds of 72-72 for a 144 total and a one-stroke win over Tech’s Linyu "Anna" Dong, who shot 145.
“It was a great honor to be here at his historic course,” Bailleaux said after the victory. “I certainly want to thank my teammates and my coaches for all their help.”
Baylor’s second-best individual finish came from Erica Chiang, who finished tied for seventh with a 153 total. Germany’s Gurleen Kaur, Baylor’s No. 1 player, rebounded from an opening-round 82 to finish with a 72 and a solo 10th place finish.
Baylor’s last tournament victory also was in the SMU-hosted tournament last year at another Dallas-area course, but this week's margin of victory was the largest in several years.
The Baylor women next play in the IJGA Collegian Invitational Feb. 16-17, in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.