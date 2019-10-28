PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Baylor’s women’s golf shot a 3-over 291 in the first round of the White Sands Invitational for a sixth place finish Monday. The Bears are four shots back of third place going into the second round at the Ocean Club Golf Course.

Texas shot a -12 to lead the tournament, while Arkansas (1-5), Houston (-1), Clemson (E) and Georgia (+1) trail the Longhorns. Others competing in the tournament are Ohio State (+5), Mississippi State (+6), Oklahoma (+7), North Texas (+7), Tennessee (+8), Tulane (+11), SMU (+11) and New Mexico (+12).

In the individual standings, Gurleen Kuar and Fiona Liddell shot 1-under 71 for a tie in 12th place. Kuar shot six birdies in the round, and Liddell shot one birdie.

Other Bear players in the tournament are Jordan Shackelford, who had a 1-over 73 and is in a tie for 27th, and Elodie Chapelet shot 4-over 76 to tie for 53rd place.

Baylor will tee off Tuesday with Clemson and Georgia at 7 a.m. CT. It will be a shotgun start for the second round.

