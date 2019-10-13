AUSTIN – Shooting a final round Sunday of 1-over 289, the Baylor women’s golf team finished in a tie for seventh at the Betsy Rawls Invitational at the UT Golf Club.
The Bears tied Denver at +18 after the three rounds. Texas won the invitational with a 19-under, followed by Kent State (-17), Oklahoma State (-13), Miami (-6), Maryland (+5) and Colorado (+14). Baylor finished ahead of TCU (+21), Yale (+31), North Texas (+32), Texas State (+33), UNLV (+40), New Mexico (+48) and SMU (+53).
Gurleen Kaur shot a 4-under 68 to finish in a tie for 22nd in the individual competition. Elodie Chapelet shot an even 72 and finished in 16th at 1-over 217. Erica Chiang finished in 28th at 4-over 220. Fiona Liddell shot 11-over 227 for a tie for 48th place.
Baylor completes their fall season by playing in the White Sands Invitational October 28-30 at Ocean Club in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.