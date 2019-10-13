AUSTIN – Shooting a final round Sunday of 1-over 289, the Baylor women’s golf team finished in a tie for seventh at the Betsy Rawls Invitational at the UT Golf Club.

The Bears tied Denver at +18 after the three rounds. Texas won the invitational with a 19-under, followed by Kent State (-17), Oklahoma State (-13), Miami (-6), Maryland (+5) and Colorado (+14). Baylor finished ahead of TCU (+21), Yale (+31), North Texas (+32), Texas State (+33), UNLV (+40), New Mexico (+48) and SMU (+53).

Gurleen Kaur shot a 4-under 68 to finish in a tie for 22nd in the individual competition. Elodie Chapelet shot an even 72 and finished in 16th at 1-over 217. Erica Chiang finished in 28th at 4-over 220. Fiona Liddell shot 11-over 227 for a tie for 48th place.

Baylor completes their fall season by playing in the White Sands Invitational October 28-30 at Ocean Club in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

