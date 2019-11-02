Third-ranked Baylor volleyball will be back in the Ferrell Center on Sunday, looking for a season sweep of Iowa State.
The Bears (18-1, 8-1 Big 12) swept the Cyclones, 26-24, 25-18, 27-25, on Oct. 9 in Ames, Iowa. Baylor is looking for its sixth consecutive win overall against Iowa State, which would be the Bears’ best run in the series since 1998-2002, when they won nine straight against ISU.
The Cyclones (14-7, 5-4) are fourth in the Big 12 standings. The match will serve as a homecoming for ISU redshirt sophomore Avery Rhodes, a former Super Centex star at Midway. Rhodes has 146 kills and 90 blocks for ISU on the year.
The match is slated for 4 p.m., and will be televised on ESPNU.
