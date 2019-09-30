So, how did the Baylor volleyball team celebrate after learning they’d landed the first No. 1 ranking in program history on Monday?
They went to practice. They got back to work. Another match awaits on Wednesday.
And therein lies how the unbeaten, newly-minted No. 1 Bears climbed to No. 1 in the first place.
“We’re not taking seconds off,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “We really are competing very consistently in the gym. Our depth is phenomenal. I think it’s our (starting) team that’s ranked one, but if I put non-starters out there I feel like we can be just as competitive in these matches. Just to have the buy-in from top to bottom with incredible senior leadership is a very, very special thing.”
It’s been quite a season already for the Bears, who were ranked No. 2 in last week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll but moved ahead of Stanford after the Cardinal (7-3) lost to eighth-ranked Washington last week.
Baylor’s 11-0 start includes five wins over ranked teams and nine sweeps, including a 3-0 dusting of Kansas in Saturday’s Big 12 opener.
“Excited we’ve been playing well, and we still need to get much, much better,” McGuyre said. “I think for us, everybody wants to win but I always want our girls and team to win the right way. For us, that just means to do it with great character and great confidence.
“At this point, being undefeated we can dream about making it even extra special. But it’s still how we finish. We want to make sure we finish well.”
It’s the ninth Baylor athletic team ever to achieve a No. 1 national ranking. The others are women’s basketball, men’s basketball, acrobatics and tumbling, men’s golf, equestrian, baseball, women’s tennis, and men’s tennis.
Baylor joins Texas and former league member Nebraska as the only Big 12 teams to reach No. 1 in volleyball. The conference hasn’t had a No. 1 team since the Longhorns in 2017.
McGuyre said that the Bears appreciate the honor of wearing that No. 1 target, because it’s evidence of the grind.
“I’m glad, and it’s something we can cherish together as a team,” he said. “We can enjoy some of the appreciation and recognition from other great coaches and bring some attention to Baylor and to God and how he’s helping us go through this process.”
Bear Facts: Yossiana Pressley won the Big 12 Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week Award on Monday. It’s the 13th such weekly honor of the junior’s career.
Pressley led the league with 5.67 kills per set on the week. She slapped down 17 kills in Baylor’s sweep of Kansas in the conference opener Saturday. She hit .483 for the match, with only three errors in 29 swings.
