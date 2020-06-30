bu volleyball (copy)

Baylor will be looking to build on a season that included the first Final Four berth in program history.

Coming off the first Final Four berth in program history, Baylor volleyball has been picked to finish second in the Big 12 in the coaches’ preseason poll.

It’s the third straight year that Baylor has been picked as the preseason runner-up choice. The Bears nabbed three of the nine first-place votes from the coaches, the most they’ve ever received. Texas is tabbed as the No. 1 team in the conference.

Last year, Baylor went 29-2 overall and 15-1 in the Big 12, tying the Longhorns for the conference title. Head coach Ryan McGuyre returns 14 letter-winners from that squad, including 2019 AVCA National Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley.

Rounding out the rest of the preseason poll were Iowa State in third, followed by Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas, Texas Tech, Kansas State and West Virginia.

