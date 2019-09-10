Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley won National Player of the Week honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the organization announced Tuesday.
Pressley has undoubtedly played like one of the top players in the country during No. 5 Baylor’s 5-0 start. She pounded 62 kills in Baylor’s three wins last week, with nine against Syracuse, 31 at then-No. 4 Wisconsin, and 20 against then-No. 11 Marquette. She currently ranks second in the country in kills per set at 6.25.
The Bears will play their first home match of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Houston in the Hampton Inn and Suites Baylor Invitational.
