Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley and Hannah Lockin each picked up Big 12 awards, as Pressley won Offensive Player of the Week and Lockin took the honor on defense.

Pressley led the Big 12 with 5.67 kills and 6.00 points per set in another 2-0 week for the Bears. She had a match-high 20 kills against Kansas State and added 14 on a .379 hitting efficiency against Oklahoma.

Lockin is the first setter since Kansas State’s Katie Brand in 2015 to win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Against K-State, she tallied 10 digs and a career-high six blocks.

No. 1 Baylor returns to the court on Wednesday at Iowa State.

