Baylor freshman Kara McGhee continues to play above her years, and on Monday she was named the Big 12 Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.
It’s the third Big 12 weekly honor for the middle blocker from San Antonio. She led the conference with 11 total blocks and 1.83 blocks per set in top-ranked Baylor’s 2-0 week. Against TCU, she recorded a career-high eight blocks, including five in the decisive third set.
McGhee and the Bears next play at home on Saturday against Texas Tech.
