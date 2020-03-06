Baylor Sacred Heart (copy)

Baylor middle blocker Kara McGhee will head to California this summer as a member of the U.S. Collegiate National Team.

Baylor volleyball’s Kara McGhee has been named to the 2020 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team.

The 28-member team is made up of current college players, and they’ll train and compete in Anaheim, Calif., from July 5-12. McGhee was a unanimous Big 12 all-rookie pick last year as a freshman, amassing 158 kills and 139 blocks while hitting .303 for the season.

The Collegiate National Team will train alongside the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.

