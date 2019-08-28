Being good isn’t good enough anymore. The Baylor volleyball team wants more – it wants to be better. It wants to be different.
Sometimes differences arrive in the most subtle of ways. BU junior All-American Yossiana Pressley noticed it during the team’s open gym sessions this summer. In her previous two years, the players would routinely come to those voluntary workouts, but they’d come on their own, and they fixated on their own individual skills.
This summer, though, it was a stampede. Everybody showed up at once, and that was a conscious decision by the players.
“It was more of individual things and not really a team effort, not a team decision to go in and get better together,” Pressley said. “We were mostly focused on individual things, but this past summer we were like, ‘Hey, let’s get in together, let’s work on this, let’s make sure we’re getting our serving in, let’s get more focused.’ That way whenever game time comes, we’re focused, we’ve been in those situations and we’ll get after it.”
Baylor will need a staring-contest level of focus from the jump. The 20th-ranked Bears aren’t whetting their appetite with a cupcake or two, but will dive right into the meat of their schedule in Friday’s season opener, against traditional West Coast power UCLA at the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb. An equally tenacious test awaits the next day, against No. 18 Creighton.
“It makes two-a-days so much more purposeful,” said junior Hannah Lockin. “The whole time you’re just thinking about that first day. Every day we’ve been counting down, we say it as a team, what’s coming up. Just to know that our tough competition is first, and we’re going to have tough competition throughout the whole year, but to start out with tough competition, it’s a really cool opportunity to start really strong.”
Ryan McGuyre designed it this way on purpose. Baylor’s fifth-year head coach senses that for his program to make a jump from consistent NCAA tournament qualifier to Final Four or national championship contender, they’ve got to get tested early and often. Plus, playing such a rigorous schedule has tangible benefits from an RPI standpoint.
“It’s all of the above,” McGuyre said. “We scheduled to give ourselves a chance to host, also. And you’ve got to have a tough schedule. I think we’re ranked No. 5 right now in strength of schedule. The risk is: if you win them, it works great, we get to host, we get to play at home. What a great opportunity. And that helps you in December doing that. If we lose, then we know where we need to get better, and we have plenty of time to do it.”
Baylor’s depth this year might stack up with anyone in the country. In addition to All-America-caliber players like Pressley and senior middle blocker Shelly (Fanning) Stafford, the Bears boast powerful weapons in reserve. Lockin talked about what she called “the dream team” of setters, alongside senior Hannah Fluegel and junior transfer Callie Williams, and how the daily competition in practice with those players “lights a fire under my butt.”
Such depth should help McGuyre distribute minutes more liberally, and give him options if injuries arise.
“It helps in how we train because of how good they are on the roster,” McGuyre said. “It’s not just like fillers, but it is a great group of women that get to battle. So, it makes the quality of our reps really good in practice, because we’re really competitive with each other without maybe the same people jumping 100,000 times.”
Pressley, naturally, will get her chance to soar off the launch pad at least a few tens of thousands of times. The junior sprayed 519 kills last year, averaging a conference-leading 4.62 kills per set in Big 12 play. Stafford was a second-team AVCA All-American a year ago, and her hitting and blocking efficiency in the middle provides a much-needed steadiness.
She’s one of a large class of six seniors that also includes libero Tara Wulf, who led the squad with 465 digs in 2018, outside hitter Gia Milana, setter Fluegel, setter/defensive specialist Braya Hunt and middle blocker Nicole Thomas.
Fluegel should again serve as a nice complement to Lockin at the setter spot. Last year at this time, Lockin was dealing with a nagging foot sprain, but she’s fully healthy as the 2019 season arrives. “I’m so thankful for this year, just being able to do all of two-a-days and not be injured,” Lockin said. “It is way different. I’m definitely soaking it all in, because I’m so thankful for the opportunity to play every day.”
Callie Williams, the team’s other setter, will redshirt this season after a late transfer from Tennessee. Williams is the daughter of Baylor assistant coach Jason Williams, and is a former Super Centex standout at Midway.
McGuyre said he thinks Milana will continue to develop as a powerful hitting force in her second season with Baylor after transferring from Maryland. She blasted 208 kills last year.
The roster also includes seven talented freshmen, headed up by 6-foot-4 middle blocker Kara McGhee out of San Antonio and 6-1 outside hitter/defensive specialist Campbell Bowden out of El Paso. McGuyre has compared Bowden to recent graduate Aniah Philo in her ability to smoothly bounce between contributing with a slick pass off of a dig to flying through the air for a well-placed kill.
Baylor is picked second in the Big 12 behind perennial power Texas, which has had the Bears’ number over the years. They’re planning on that to change this year, and to make a push for a Big 12 championship – and beyond.
That’s why they’re viewing their challenging nonconference schedule with a “bring it on” attitude.
“It’ll definitely teach us more about what we need to get better at, and what we need to do to win a national championship,” Lockin said. “The best competitors are what we need.”