LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 2 Baylor volleyball team matched its best start in school history and started Big 12 play right in the process.
The Bears looked crisp and efficient in sweeping Kansas, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22, in Saturday’s conference opener. Baylor hit .386 as a team and stuffed the Jayhawks, picking up 11 blocks.
Yossiana Pressley led all players with 17 kills, hitting .483. Hannah Lockin turned in a double-double with 35 assists and a team-best 12 digs. Gia Milana contributed nine kills in 12 attempts, while Shelly Stafford had six kills and three blocks.
Freshman Kara McGhee was a wall at the net for the Bears, tallying six blocks.
Baylor (11-0, 1-0) matches the 11-0 start put together by the 2009 BU team. It’ll have a chance to go for 12-0 when it hosts Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Baylor’s Lightfoot finishes 15th at World Championships
DOHA, Qatar – In his debut performance at the IAAF World Championships, Baylor sophomore KC Lightfoot finished 15th in the men’s pole vault on Saturday.
Lightfoot cleared 18-41/2, which tied for eighth in Group B and 15th overall in the semifinals. The top 12 finishers advanced on to Tuesday’s final.
With his long 2019 season complete, Lightfoot will head back to Waco and get ready for the 2020 college season. Baylor opens up the indoor campaign Jan. 17-18 at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.
Baylor still has representation at the World Championships in the form of recent graduate Wil London. He’ll be part of the men’s 4x400 relay pool, with action in that event starting Oct. 5.
No. 3 Baylor men’s golf to play at Nike Collegiate Invitational
The Baylor men’s golf is undefeated after two tournaments, and travel to North Plains, Oregon for the Nike Collegiate Invitational. The 54-hole tournament will be played Sunday through Tuesday at the Witch Hollow course of Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, a par-71, 6,997 yard course.
Baylor will compete against nine other top-25 teams. No. 4 Wake Forest, No. 7 Duke, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Texas will also compete, as will No. 15 Clemson, No. 19 USC, No. 20 Georgia and No. 21 Stanford. Unranked teams in the tournament are Florida, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU and Vanderbilt.
The Bears will play Cooper Dossey, Colin Kober, Johnny Keefer, Travis McInroe and Mark Reppe. This will be their third time to appear as the Baylor lineup this season. Dossey won individual honors at the Fighting Illini Invitational last week.
The tournament’s starting tee time is 10 a.m. CT on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
BU soccer seeks third straight win
The Baylor soccer team will try to win its third straight game when it faces No. 17 Kansas at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.
The Bears (5-2-3) finished nonconference play with a 2-1 win over Gonzaga last weekend before opening Big 12 play with a 1-0 double-overtime win over Kansas State on Thursday in Manhattan.
The Jayhawks (8-3) opened Big 12 play with a 1-0 loss to Texas on Thursday in Lawrence. Katie McClure leads the Jayhawks with nine goals.
