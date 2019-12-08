Baylor volleyball’s path to the Final Four is set.

The top-ranked Bears will play 16th-seeded Purdue in the Sweet 16 at 11 a.m. Friday at the Ferrell Center. With their win over USC on Saturday in the NCAA second round, the Bears (27-1) advanced to the program’s first Sweet 16 trip since 2009 and set a new school record for most wins in a season. The match against the Boilermakers (24-7) will also be televised on ESPNU.

The other Sweet 16 game at the Waco Regional will put eighth-seeded Washington (26-6) against ninth-seeded Kentucky (25-6) at 1:30 p.m. Friday, following the Baylor-Purdue match.

The winners of those meetings will duel in the regional final at 3 p.m. Saturday.

