Baylor’s No. 3 volleyball team grabbed its 18th sweep of the season, spiking Kansas State, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18, on Saturday at Ahearn Field House.
Baylor’s 13-1 record in Big 12 play is its best in program history, with two matches still to play. Also in the win, Hannah Lockin became the fifth player in program history to reach 3,000 career assists, dishing out 37 for the match.
Yossiana Pressley had 13 kills for BU, while Kara McGhee added 11. Shelly Stafford and Marieke van der Mark tallied four blocks apiece. Tara Wulf made 11 digs for her 14th double-digit dig effort of the year.
Baylor will play its final Big 12 road match Tuesday at West Virginia before returning home to finish against TCU on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.