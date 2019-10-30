NORMAN, Okla. — It went the distance, a heavyweight fight of Big 12 volleyball contenders. But in the end, the No. 3 Baylor Bears survived.
The Bears needed five sets to get past Oklahoma, 26-24, 15-25, 29-31, 25-15, 15-12, on Wednesday night at OU’s McCasland Field House. It was a matchup befitting the conference’s second-place (BU) and third-place (OU) teams.
It was a scrap throughout, with two of the first four sets going to extra points. Baylor (18-1, 8-1) was able to pull it out thanks in part to its gritty defense, as the Bears came up with 79 digs and four different players finished with double-digit digs. Tara Wulf led the way with 19, Hannah Lockin had 15, Braya Hunt contributed 14, and Yossiana Pressley had 12.
Pressley finished with a match-high 19 kills and Shelly Stafford added 10. For Oklahoma (14-6, 6-3), Ashlynn Dunbar had 15 kills. Baylor finally pulled out the win when Kara McGhee came up with a block on match point.
The Bears will host Iowa State at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame hosting collectibles show
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will host a sports collectibles show on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Sunday will go from 11-4. Admission is $5 both days.
Dealers will fill 30 tables, selling cards, autographed memorabilia and more. They’ll also offer free appraisals and authentication reviews. On Saturday, there will be several former pro athletes on hand to sign autographs. The schedule is former Texas A&M and NFL star Jerry Hopkins at 11 a.m., former White Sox and Cardinals infielder Lee Richard at noon, former Steelers running back Frank Pollard at 1 p.m., and former Indians and Rangers outfielder Ted Ford at 2.
Visit www.sportscollectiblesofhouston.com for more info.
Mayfield storms away from interview
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield’s frustration finally boiled over. The losing is beating him.
Annoyed with a reporter’s line of questioning about a drive at the end of the first half in last week’s loss at New England, the Browns fiery quarterback abruptly ended his weekly interview session on Wednesday and stormed off.
Mayfield, who is tied for the NFL lead with 12 interceptions, grew increasingly agitated when a reporter asked him about a failed two-minute drive in a 27-13 loss to the Patriots. The Browns were called for a penalty, which Mayfield said prevented them from moving the ball.
“Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points,” Mayfield chirped. “That’s the dumbest question you could ask. What?”
Mayfield then disgustedly walked away from the lectern and toward his locker.
Longtime NHL executive Gregory dies at 83
Jim Gregory, the Hockey Hall of Famer and popular longtime NHL executive best known for being one of the first to start bringing European players to North America, has died. He was 83.
The league said Gregory died Wednesday at his home in Toronto. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Gregory spent a decade as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs from the late 1960s until the late 1970s and was one of the first to import European players, most notably Swede Borje Salming. He spent almost 40 years with the NHL as director of central scouting, executive director of hockey operations and senior vice president of hockey operations and supervision.
“It is impossible to express the extent to which the National Hockey League family adored Jim Gregory and the loss we feel as a result of his passing,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Jim Gregory wasn’t just a great ‘hockey man,’ though he certainly was that. He was a great man — a devoted husband to Rosalie, his wife of 60 years; father to Andrea, Valerie, Maureen and David; grandfather of 13; and mentor and friend to too many to number.”
Bianchi, NBA coach, exec, dies at 87
NEW YORK — Al Bianchi, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was later an NBA coach and executive, has died. He was 87.
The New York Knicks said Bianchi died in Arizona of natural causes. He was the team’s general manager from 1987-91, signing future All-Star John Starks.
Bianchi was an original member of the 76ers, starting his 10-year career with the Syracuse Nationals in 1956-57 and remaining with the team following its move to Philadelphia.
He spent two seasons as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics before moving over to the ABA, where he was the Coach of the Year in 1970-71 with the Virginia Squires. Bianchi also had two stints as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns.
