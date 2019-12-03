Baylor’s top-ranked volleyball team cleaned up in all-Big 12 honors.
Ryan McGuyre won the Big 12 Coach of the Year honor, Yossiana Pressley was named Player of the Year, and Hannah Lockin won Setter of the Year, the conference announced on Tuesday.
In all, five Baylor players earned all-Big 12 honors. Pressley and Lockin were joined on the first team by senior middle blocker Shelly Stafford. Meanwhile, senior outside hitter Gia Milana and freshman middle blocker Kara McGhee made the second team. McGhee also was selected to the Big 12’s all-freshman team.
McGuyre oversaw Baylor’s rise to its first No. 1 ranking, first Big 12 title and first NCAA top seed this season. The Bears went 25-1 overall and 15-1 in conference play. It’s the second time he has won the Big 12 top coaching honor, as he was also selected in 2017.
“The Big 12 is full of legendary and hall of fame coaches, and I am honored and thankful to be considered the Coach of the Year by such great men and women,” McGuyre said.
Pressley is Baylor’s first Big 12 Player of the Year honoree. The junior outside hitter from Cypress, Texas, led the conference in kills per set (5.52) for a third straight set. She also averaged 5.91 points per set and had 25 matches with double-digit kill outings.
McGuyre called Pressley’s season “outstanding and unprecedented.”
Lockin also claimed the program’s first Big 12 Setter of the Year award. She led the league in assists per set with 11.40, which ranked 16th nationally through the regular season. She owns 12 double-doubles on the year.
Pressley, Lockin and Stafford were all unanimous picks to the Big 12 first team. Stafford led the team in hitting percentage (.365) while making all-conference for the fourth time.
Milana has 201 kills on the year, while McGhee tops Baylor in blocks with 111. McGhee was a unanimous pick on the all-rookie squad.
The Bears will take on Sacred Heart in the opening round of the NCAA tournament at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ferrell Center.
