Following last week’s historic win over then-No. 1 Texas, the Baylor volleyball team ascended back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Baylor (23-1 overall, 13-1 Big 12) spent four weeks at No. 1 earlier this season before losing to the Longhorns in Austin. But the Bears turned the tables last week in Waco, winning a five-set affair on Wednesday before pocketing a road win over Kansas State on Saturday.
After that big week, Yossiana Pressley was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week while Kara McGhee won the Defensive Player of the Week honor. Both players won for the fourth time this season.
Pressley had 31 kills and 24 digs in the win over UT, and added 13 kills in the sweep of the Wildcats. McGhee had an eight-kill, six-block effort against the Longhorns, then smacked 11 kills against K-State.
Baylor returns to the court on Tuesday at West Virginia (11-16, 2-12) in Morgantown, W. Va. That match is pegged for a 5 p.m. Central start. Then the Bears will return home for the regular-season finale, 2 p.m. Saturday against TCU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.