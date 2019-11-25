Baylor volleyball (copy)

The No. 1 Baylor volleyball team has won its past seven matches in a row, and owns a 23-1 season record entering Tuesday's final road match with West Virginia.

 Staff photo -- Rod Aydelotte

Following last week’s historic win over then-No. 1 Texas, the Baylor volleyball team ascended back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Baylor (23-1 overall, 13-1 Big 12) spent four weeks at No. 1 earlier this season before losing to the Longhorns in Austin. But the Bears turned the tables last week in Waco, winning a five-set affair on Wednesday before pocketing a road win over Kansas State on Saturday.

After that big week, Yossiana Pressley was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week while Kara McGhee won the Defensive Player of the Week honor. Both players won for the fourth time this season.

Pressley had 31 kills and 24 digs in the win over UT, and added 13 kills in the sweep of the Wildcats. McGhee had an eight-kill, six-block effort against the Longhorns, then smacked 11 kills against K-State.

Baylor returns to the court on Tuesday at West Virginia (11-16, 2-12) in Morgantown, W. Va. That match is pegged for a 5 p.m. Central start. Then the Bears will return home for the regular-season finale, 2 p.m. Saturday against TCU.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments