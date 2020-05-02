If you took the game ball from Baylor volleyball’s Final Four match last season and dusted it for fingerprints, you wouldn’t find any belonging to Katie (Staiger) Smith.
But you’d better believe they were there. Baylor doesn’t get that far without Smith’s previous trailblazing steps. She was the program’s own Suspension Bridge – closing the gap from dreaming about chasing national championships to making it a reality.
“She was one of several, but probably had that best balance of great athleticism with also a mindfulness of people around her and a trust of where we were trying to go with the program,” Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Katie’s a rock star.”
Her noisy kills still echo through the Ferrell Center. Known as Katie Staiger then – she married Chase Smith on March 7, just before the COVID-19 restrictions hit – she whacked 1,700 kills over her Baylor career from 2013-17. That’s the second-highest total in program history behind Elisha Polk’s 2,272, and the most in the rally scoring era.
Moreover, as McGuyre suggested, Smith demonstrated a giving, sacrificial spirit not always seen in the best player on the court. It’s those qualities and more that made her a natural choice as the Player of the Decade for Baylor women’s volleyball, a joint venture between Baylor and the Tribune-Herald. The team is eligible to BU players who finished their careers in the seasons from 2010 to 2019.
Smith ascended to some mountainous heights, replete with gorgeous views. But her Baylor career began rather ominously, with a crash landing.
In the second game of her freshman season, she rose up for a kill attempt against Cal Poly. When she hit the court, she landed awkwardly. Pain pierced through her left knee. Diagnosis – ACL tear. Season over.
“I was getting to play and feeling like I was making an impact, and then the second game of college to not only have it taken away but it’s such a unique injury, an ACL injury,” Smith said. “All injuries are hard in their own way, but the duration of having to face that your freshman year and saying that the best case scenario, it’s six months until you can play again. That would probably be the most difficult thing, just because you really can’t play the game.”
Smith may have been better equipped to handle the setback than most athletes. She wears a smile like an old pair of sweat pants. It just fits. She exudes positivity – which she traces to her Christian faith. But she also doled out ample credit to her Baylor teammates, coaches and athletic trainers for supplying a steady stream of encouragement during her rehabilitation process.
“It really is easy – not easy, but when you’re going through adversity it all comes down to the people around you and what your faith is in, and I felt like from the beginning of my career at Baylor people were just pouring into me and loving me regardless of adversity,” she said. “Pointing me toward truth and light, pointing me toward the Lord.”
Smith attacked her rehab with gusto, and looked as springy as ever in her redshirt freshman season of 2014. She grew more confident in her knee as the season progressed, and finished with 317 kills, second-most on the team.
But her time of transition was just beginning. After the season, Baylor dismissed head coach Jim Barnes. It’s natural for holdover players to feel uneasy when a new coach takes over the program. But Smith said that once the BU players met McGuyre and saw his heart, they were sold.
Smith continued to grow as a person and a player over the next several years at Baylor. She displayed a smooth grace on the court, and was equally comfortable starting a volley with a nifty pass on the back row as she was finishing the point off with a murderous missile that might take the fingernail polish off a defender.
“I think the great hitters are fearless. They keep it simple, they swing away and there’s always something a little unique to them,” McGuyre said. “Katie had great vision. She wasn’t the highest jumper, but gosh, she went from (jumping) 10-2 to 10-4 and was able to see the court a lot more.”
It all came together in Smith’s 2016 season, her redshirt junior year. Baylor kept her well-fed – she led the country with 1,773 total attacks – and she devoured those sets, powering a school-record 698 kills. She was named an All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the first player in Baylor program history to earn that designation.
But best of all to Smith, Baylor made the NCAA tournament for the first time in five years.
“I’d never done that, the school hadn’t done it in quite a few years,” Smith said. “I think it was just a cool testament to … when Coach McGuyre came in, him saying that this is the team that’s going to compete for a national championship. Just to kind of see those throughout the season, the stepping blocks, and then this past year they were competing for a national championship in the Final Four, it was just really cool to see the steps of getting a little bit further that year.”
Staiger helped the Bears return to the NCAA tournament in 2017. That was a season she would have never had without the ACL injury her freshman year. She also met her future husband Chase while in graduate school – another development that wouldn’t have happened without the extra year. “You just see how the Lord was working through that,” she said.
Today she still remains close to the BU volleyball program. She calls games as a television analyst alongside play-by-play man John Morris, and said she gets a big kick out of that gig. Her “real” job is that of Baylor’s associate director of business operations within the athletic department. She helps crunch the numbers on the financial side of things, and is her department’s primary contact for budget matters related to volleyball. “So I’ve got to be really nice to her, especially now,” McGuyre said, laughing.
When Baylor made that Final Four trip last season, Smith had the best seat in the house. She was able to make the trip to Pittsburgh and cheer on the Bears, including some of her old teammates. Seeing them take hold of the goal that McGuyre laid out in his initial meetings back in 2015 had her beaming with pride.
“Just to see the progression of that, and to see those people that I played with compete for that, it just couldn’t happen to a better group of people. It was the best weekend ever. I was so excited for them,” she said.
Defender of the Decade: Shelly Stafford
One time, during a brief timeout in practice. That’s all that Shelly (Fanning) Stafford needed to hear it.
Head coach Ryan McGuyre vocalized a change he wanted to see in the team’s blocking scheme. The team took the court again. Several players struggled, missing their assignments. Not Stafford. She was in the right spot every time – and, consequently, recorded three blocks in a row.
That’s when McGuyre knew she was different. Special.
“She was able to grasp exactly what I was saying,” said McGuyre, who noted that Stafford was adept at both auditory and visual learning. “She could figure it out really fast. Just a super-high volleyball IQ, probably in the top five percent of volleyball IQs I’ve coached in a couple of decades and 30 teams.”
Stafford’s combination of towering talent and relentless resourcefulness make her the Defender of the Decade on the Baylor All-Decade Volleyball Team.
As a big-time hitter at Cy-Ranch High School, Stafford – then Shelly Fanning — had college options. Baylor took notice of her under the previous coaching staff of Jim Barnes, and Stafford ended up signing and graduating a semester early. She wanted to go through spring workouts with the Bears and join the team for an offseason trip to Italy.
Then she received word that Barnes had been let go. She had the option to sign with another school or stay at Baylor. Once she met McGuyre, the decision was easy.
“When Coach Ryan was hired, I loved what he stood for and what he wanted to implement, his vision for our future,” Stafford said. “It was larger than anyone on the team could have imagined. I completely bought in to that idea of trying to win a Big 12 championship, doing that while representing Christ and glorifying Christ.”
Stafford was an impact player her first college season, making the All-Big 12 Freshman Team while ranking third on the Bears in kills. She was just starting to scratch the surface of her potential when a stress reaction injury put her in a boot and caused her to miss the 2016 season.
Stafford said she felt like she was letting her team down. But she also recognized the blessing-in-disguise nature of her injury. At the time her father Bill was going through treatment for bladder cancer, and she was able to spend valuable time with him that she might not have had otherwise.
McGuyre has been around long enough that he’s had more than a few heart-to-heart discussions with players dealing with season-ending injuries. He always tries to flip the script. It’s not that a season is being taken away, but with the redshirt option another season is being given.
“I said, ‘OK, it’s time to get excited about 2019, because that’s the year you’re getting that’s unexpected.’ Normally, if we handle it right, when things are taken away they’re sometimes given back to us even better, in a different package and a special way,” McGuyre said.
That’s how it played out for Stafford. She emerged as one of the nation’s top players in 2017, the first of three straight All-America seasons. She supplied efficient hitting in the middle of the net for the Bears, and ended up setting the school’s career record in hitting percentage at .347, just ahead of Baylor Hall of Famer Cory Siverston (.338).
As a blocker, Stafford spent hours studying opponents’ tendencies. It happens in a blink on the court – biff, bam, pow! – but it doesn’t happen by accident.
“There’s hours and hours and hours that go into that one single block,” Stafford said. “And that one block could be milliseconds. There’s a lot that happens beforehand, all the way from nutrition to strength and conditioning to just studying and knowing the game for each hitter. … I probably spent more time studying film (of hitters) than on homework, and I definitely think it paid off.”
That “extra” year that Stafford received couldn’t have played out much better. She married the love of her life, Samuel Stafford, in May of 2019. She earned first-team All-America recognition while helping the Bears to a share of the Big 12 championship and to their first Final Four in program history.
And the gifts keep on coming. Stafford said she recently signed a contract to play professional volleyball in Poland. She’ll leave in August, and hopes to play well enough to make a run at the U.S. Olympic team by 2024.
Stafford credits her Baylor education – the one on the classroom and certainly the court – with maximizing her potential.
“I feel like I’ve always seen the game differently,” she said. “But it wasn’t until I got to Baylor that I was able to take and really use that skill. To have the people around me, the coaching staff that shaped me, the teammates that sculpted me, to use that ability to become a better teammate and a better athlete on the court. To be what the team needs in that moment.”
Here’s a look at the rest of the Baylor All-Decade first team:
Andie Malloy: Iowa State transfer twice made all-Big 12 honors for the Bears. She topped Baylor in kills in both her seasons with the team, and was also a reliable passer who tallied 640 digs those two years.
Elizabeth Graham: After transferring from Texas, Graham embraced her time at Baylor. As a senior in 2010, she led the Bears in kills (325), blocks (152) and hitting percentage (.307) while setting the school’s single-match record for blocks in a four-set match with 13.
Allison King: Four-year letter winner was versatile enough to play both libero and outside hitter during her time at Baylor from 2008-11. She accumulated 2,110 digs to become the Bears’ all-time leader in that category. King also excelled at customer service, dialing up 75 career aces.
Kate Harris: Harris led the Bears in assists three straight seasons from 2010-12. The setter’s 2,718 career assists are third-most in program history in the rally scoring era. She also punched a team-best 21 service aces in 2011.
Aniah Philo: Philo filled it up in her three seasons with the Bears after transferring from Louisville. She recorded 1,125 digs, the third-highest total of any Baylor player during the decade. A serious jumper, she also skied for 839 kills and helped the Bears make three straight NCAA tournament appearances.
