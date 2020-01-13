Baylor volleyball has added sophomore transfer Lauren Harrison to its 2020 roster.

Harrison is a 6-foot outside hitter who was a first-team All-ACC player as a freshman last year at North Carolina. She had 350 kills and averaged 3.80 kills per set, which ranked third in the ACC.

Harrison hails from Stone Mountain, Ga., and she was a four-time Georgia all-state selection and a two-time Class 4A Player of the Year for Woodward Academy.

