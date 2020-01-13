Baylor volleyball has added sophomore transfer Lauren Harrison to its 2020 roster.
Harrison is a 6-foot outside hitter who was a first-team All-ACC player as a freshman last year at North Carolina. She had 350 kills and averaged 3.80 kills per set, which ranked third in the ACC.
Harrison hails from Stone Mountain, Ga., and she was a four-time Georgia all-state selection and a two-time Class 4A Player of the Year for Woodward Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.