Coming off a Final Four season, Baylor’s volleyball team has added a pair of transfers for the 2020 roster. Lache Harper and Andressa Parise are both middle blockers who will fill an “important need” for the program, said head coach Ryan McGuyre.
Harper comes to Baylor after four years, including a redshirt year, at UCF. As a redshirt junior in 2019, she totaled 98 kills with a .409 attacking percentage and was third on the team with 112 blocks. The Knights won the American Athletic Conference title in both 2018 and ’19.
Parise was a junior college All-American at St. Petersburg (Fla.) College. She led the NJCAA in hitting percentage last year at .504 and averaged 3.63 kills and 0.89 blocks per set. The 6-3 product originally hails from Santa Catarina, Brazil.
