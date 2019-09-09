The Baylor volleyball team has never soared higher.
From a rankings perspective, that is. The Bears, off to a 5-0 start with three wins over ranked opponents and all on the road, ascended to a No. 5 national ranking in the latest AVCA Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.
It’s the first time Baylor has ever been ranked in the top 10, as the program’s previous best ranking was No. 12 last year.
The Bears made an undeniably successful trip to Wisconsin over the weekend, picking up wins over Syracuse and No. 4 Wisconsin at the HotelRed Invitational in Madison before tallying a triumph over No. 11 Marquette on Sunday in Milwaukee.
Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley and Kara McGhee were especially potent on the trip, and they were rewarded by the Big 12 on Monday as the conference’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.
Pressley led the Big 12 in total kills (62) and kills per set (6.15), including a high of 31 kills against Wisconsin. The junior outside hitter also recorded no errors in 44 swings in Baylor’s sweep of Marquette.
McGhee, a freshman from San Antonio, topped the conference in blocks (14) and blocks per set (1.40) on the week. She had six apiece against Wisconsin and Marquette, and helped hold the Golden Eagles to a .148 hitting effort.
Baylor will play at home for the first time this season when it hosts the Baylor Invitational Thursday through Saturday. The Bears will take on Houston (4-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a matchup against Tennessee (2-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The match against the Lady Vols will feature a “Pack the House” initiative, where all tickets are $1.
Houston and Tennessee will play at 3 p.m. Friday in the three-day tournament.
