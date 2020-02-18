Due to expected inclement weather, the Baylor softball team’s game against UTA on Wednesday night has been postponed to March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

The Lady Bears (8-2) have won their last six games, including five last weekend to capture the Getterman Classic.

The Lady Bears will host the Baylor Invitational Friday through Sunday, beginning with a matchup against Tulsa at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments