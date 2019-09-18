Baylor men’s and women’s basketball fans can start marking their spring calendars as both programs released full schedules on Wednesday, coinciding with a finalized Big 12 slate.
And fans can plan on meeting up in Kansas City.
For the first time since 2012, the Big 12 Women’s Tournament will return to Kansas City and will overlap with the men’s tourney. The Big 12 Men’s Tournament will be held March 11-14 at the Sprint Center, while the women’s tourney runs March 12-15 at Municipal Auditorium.
Baylor had previously released its nonconference schedule, which is highlighted by a trip to play Connecticut on Jan. 9 in Hartford, Conn. The Lady Bears will also play Washington State, Indiana and South Carolina in the U.S. Virgin Island Paradise Jam on Nov. 28-30 and host Georgia on Dec. 4.
The Baylor women open Big 12 action on the road at Oklahoma on Jan. 4, then play their conference home opener against Oklahoma State on Jan. 12. The Lady Bears wrap up the regular season with a road trip to Iowa State on March 8.
Baylor enters this season riding a 29-game winning streak that includes the program’s third NCAA Women’s Tournament title, which the Lady Bears claimed with an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame on April 7. Baylor has also won nine consecutive Big 12 regular season championships.
The Baylor men’s team will open Big 12 play Jan. 4 against Texas at the Ferrell Center, and will play its first conference road game against Texas Tech in Lubbock on Jan. 7.
The Bears’ nonconference schedule was previously announced and features games against powerhouses Arizona on Dec. 7 and Butler on Dec. 10 at the Ferrell Center. The date against Butler will mark Baylor coach Scott Drew’s first game against his alma mater.
Drew’s squad will also play strong competition at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C., beginning with Ohio in a first-round game at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Baylor will then play either Utah or Coastal Carolina on Nov. 22, and wraps up the tournament on Nov. 24 against one of four teams on the opposite side of the bracket – Villanova, Mississippi State, Tulane or Middle Tennessee.
