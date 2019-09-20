OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — The Baylor men’s golf team finished the first round of the Fighting Illini Invitational Friday tied in fifth place. The Bears shot 283, three over par at the Olympia Fields Country Club.

Georgia Tech (-2) leads the tournament, followed by Pepperdine (E), Texas (+1) and Florida State (+2). Tied with the Bears are California and Texas A&M.

Baylor’s Cooper Dossey shot a 2-under 68 and is tied for second behind Texas’ Pierceson Coody (-3). Other Baylor players were Colin Koer, tied for 13th by shooting 70, Travis McInroe is tied for 21st after shooting 71. Mark Reppe shot 74 and is tied for 56th, and Johnny Keefer shot 77, good for a tie for 73rd place.

Baylor will begin the second round paired with Florida (+5) and North Carolina (+6) Saturday. The round begins at 8 a.m. with Keefer the first to tee off for the Bears. He will be followed by Reppe, McInroe, Kober and Dossey at seven minute intervals.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments