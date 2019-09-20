OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — The Baylor men’s golf team finished the first round of the Fighting Illini Invitational Friday tied in fifth place. The Bears shot 283, three over par at the Olympia Fields Country Club.
Georgia Tech (-2) leads the tournament, followed by Pepperdine (E), Texas (+1) and Florida State (+2). Tied with the Bears are California and Texas A&M.
Baylor’s Cooper Dossey shot a 2-under 68 and is tied for second behind Texas’ Pierceson Coody (-3). Other Baylor players were Colin Koer, tied for 13th by shooting 70, Travis McInroe is tied for 21st after shooting 71. Mark Reppe shot 74 and is tied for 56th, and Johnny Keefer shot 77, good for a tie for 73rd place.
Baylor will begin the second round paired with Florida (+5) and North Carolina (+6) Saturday. The round begins at 8 a.m. with Keefer the first to tee off for the Bears. He will be followed by Reppe, McInroe, Kober and Dossey at seven minute intervals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.