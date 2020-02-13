Baylor’s track and field teams will look to divide and conquer this weekend, as the Bears split up and compete in a pair of meets.
The majority of Baylor’s roster will be headed to the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., which will feature 17 programs ranked in the nation’s Top 25.
“It’s our last tune-up before the Big 12 meet,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “It’s your opportunity to compete, get on the boards, run faster.”
Meanwhile, Baylor’s pole vaulters and throwers are bound for the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa. That’ll be the site of the Big 12 Championships in two weeks. KC Lightfoot is currently ranked No. 2 nationally in the men’s pole vault at 19-01/4 behind South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen (19-1). On the women’s side, BU junior Tuesdi Tidwell sits fourth nationally in the pole vault at 14-9.
Both meets will get underway on Friday.
