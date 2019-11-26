Baylor track and field has added five signees during the fall signing period, including three women and two men.
On the men’s side, Baylor signed Dillon Bedell from Lancaster and Chris Dupree from Kansas City, Mo. Bedell was the Class 5A state champion in the 400 earlier this year and has a personal-best time of 47.42 in that event. Dupree, meanwhile, gives the Bears the fifth-ranked quartermiler in the country. He has a personal-best clocking of 46.57.
The Baylor women will add Bria Bullard of Melissa, Texas, Cierra Wash of DeSoto and Lily Williams of Grandview, Colo., for 2021.
Bullard ranks No. 2 in Texas in the 100 (11.57) and No. 3 in the 200 (23.95). Wash helped DeSoto win the 4x400 relay in the spring and ranks 13th nationally in the event with a personal-best time of 53.76. Williams is a two-time Colorado state champion in the 400 who has run as fast as 53.63 in that event and has clocked 2:09.10 in the 800.
