Seven Baylor track and field athletes have been named as Indoor All-Americans, as selected by the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The group includes pole vaulters KC Lightfoot and Tuesdi Tidwell, triple jumper Alex Madlock, and the men’s 4x400 relay team of Ryan Croson, Howard Fields III, Matthew Moorer and Maxwell Willis.
Normally, track and field All-Americans are decided by their performances at the NCAA Championships, but that protocol was amended since the NCAA indoor meet was canceled due to COVID-19.
Lightfoot now has three All-America honors in his career. He was ranked No. 2 nationally entering the NCAA meet weekend and was hoping to claim his first career national title.
BU duo up for Big 12 sportsperson honorBaylor football’s Clay Johnston and volleyball’s Nicole Thomas are the school’s nominees for the Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year Award.
The honor is awarded annually to a student-athlete who demonstrated an extraordinary amount of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement. It’s selected by a 10-person media panel, and the winners will be revealed Wednesday.
Other nominees include Iowa State’s Sami Williams (softball) and Ray Lima (football), Kansas’s Allie Nelson (volleyball) and Bryce Torenden (football), Kansas State’s Brynn Carlson (volleyball) and Denzel Goolsby (football), Oklahoma’s Kaylee Dao (soccer) and Kenneth Murray (football), Oklahoma State’s Jaci Jones (soccer) and Philip Redwine-Bryant (football), TCU’s Kianna Ray (women’s basketball), Texas’ Charli Collier (women’s basketball) and Andrew Jones (men’s basketball), Texas Tech’s Brittany Brewer (women’s basketball) and Zech McPhearson (football), and West Virginia’s Abby Kaufman (gymnastics) and Austin Smith (swimming and diving).
