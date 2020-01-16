Every four years, college track teams approach their seasons a little bit differently. As always, the athletes want to win and set personal records and capture conference and NCAA titles.
But they’re well aware that the finish line is farther away than it looks.
2020 is an Olympic year, of course. For a select group of Baylor’s most elite track and field performers, that could lead to a longer year than usual. Several Baylor athletes should gain invitations to this summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials, and naturally they wouldn’t mind adding additional workouts and competitions on top of that in Tokyo.
“It kind of makes you recognize that this year is going to be a pretty long year, if God blesses us with that chance,” said junior hurdler Jayson Baldridge. “It does put things in perspective. I need to run at a high level all year.”
It also forces athletes to pace themselves. They tend to be careful not to overdo it early in the year, whether in workouts or competitions. There is a little bit of a feeling-out period in the early indoor meets, like the season-opening Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa, that Baylor will compete in this weekend.
Baylor’s top threat to make the U.S. Olympic team is probably sophomore KC Lightfoot. The pole vaulter is already coming off a long season, as he competed at last summer’s World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Lightfoot garnered All-America honors in both the indoor and outdoor seasons last year, picking up a pair of Big 12 titles along the way while clearing a season-best of 18-83/4.
It’s a bit of a strange dichotomy to go from Qatar, where more than 10,000 fans daily watched the World Championships, to Iowa City, where dozens of fans might attend. Baylor head coach Todd Harbour embarked on a similar journey when he was a BU runner, and says that Lightfoot is a savvy enough athlete that he should be able to handle it.
“I used to come back from Zurich and go one week later to a meet at North Texas for cross country,” Harbour said. “That was my schedule. I did it because of my team, it’s what you’ve got to do. It’s not that it’s not important, but it’s not quite the same, competing in front of 30 or 40,000. That’s what he’s going to have to get used to. He’s young, so we’ll see how he handles it. I think he can. He’s mature enough to do it, but it’s a little different.”
Buoyed by Lightfoot’s return, the Baylor men are ranked 18th nationally by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Gone is Wil London, the Waco-bred star quarter-miler who could always be counted on for big points at the Big 12 and NCAA meets. But the Bears’ 4x400 team should still be a national contender, behind All-Americans Baldridge, Matthew Moorer and Howard “Trey” Fields.
“You add KC to that, Jalen Seals in the long and triple, and (sprinter) Maxwell Willis seems to be back,” Harbour said. “We look forward to seeing what Maxwell will be ready to do, so it’s really a little more experienced group on the guys’ side, which is not where we’ve been the last couple of years.”
Others poised for big years on the men’s side include sophomore thrower Cole Hardan, freshman hurdler Elijah Morris, sophomore pole vaulter Riley Richards and senior quarter-miler Ryan Croson, a transfer from Washington who has been voted as one of Baylor’s team captains.
The Baylor women enter the season with a No. 31 national ranking and arguably not as much depth as their BU men’s colleagues. Harbour said that they’re considering redshirting junior All-American Aaliyah Miller for the indoor campaign, since she has only one indoor season of eligibility remaining and two outdoor seasons left. It also might help Miller, the school record-holder in the 800, save some gas in her tank for a run at Tokyo.
“It’s a good place for us to start. I think our ladies are still rebuilding,” Harbour said. “We’re not back to where we were two years ago when we won the Big 12 title (in 2017). But we’re not far away. So that’s our message to them this year. We’ve got to keep building on that.”
Junior sprinter Sydney Washington should contend for Big 12 and NCAA glory in the 60 and 200-meter dashes indoors, and is also one of Baylor’s top 4x400 runners. Junior pole vaulter Tuesdi Tidwell has the potential to lay waste to the great Annie Rhodes’ school records, after clearing 14-21/2 in the indoor season. (Rhodes’ indoor school record is 14-71/2).
“My personal goal is to at least qualify for both nationals, indoors and outdoors,” Tidwell said. “I want to at least break the indoor school record, and definitely All-American.”
Other potential conference scorers on the women’s side are junior long/triple jumper Alex Madlock, freshman thrower Mikayla Deshazer and sophomore high jumper Alyssa Miller.
Harbour said that this weekend’s meet in Iowa should provide a quality test out of the blocks. But, again, it’s a long year, and Baylor isn’t going to fire all of its bullets in January.
“Track and field looks at every four years a little different,” he said. “We still want conference and still want nationals to be great, but in between, it’s just a little different. For some, not all.”
