When the spring of 2021 rolls around, Baylor track and field coach Todd Harbour and his staff will be itching to get outside and let their horses loose.
Not just because of the layoff, but because of the quality of those horses themselves.
Baylor finalized its signing class on Tuesday, adding six recruits to the six it already had signed. That includes five new standouts on the women’s side, including Georgia transfer Arria Minor, one of the best 200-400 sprinters in the world in her age division. With the nine total women’s recruits that the Bears inked, Harbour believes he has one of the most potent incoming classes in the country.
“I would think it has to be up there,” the coach said. “Our men’s class was ranked No. 3 a couple of years ago, that group with Trey Fields and Jayson Baldridge and Riley Richards who are juniors now. But I think the accolades this women’s group has produced are even bigger. Of course, it helps having more (scholarship) money to spend on the ladies’ side.”
In addition to Minor, the new BU women’s recruits are sprinter Kavia Francis and hurdler Ackera Nugent, who both hail from Jamaica, pole vaulter Alex Kubicek of Pearland, and distance runner Lily Jacobs of Sunnyvale. On the men’s side, Baylor welcomes pole vaulter Ben Conacher of Katy.
Minor’s hometown is Denver, Colo., where she ranked as one of Colorado’s best sprinters ever. She won 12 state championships and set four state records, and in 2018 she ascended to the No. 1 spot in the Under-18 world rankings in the 400. She also ranked No. 1 in the U.S. in the 200 and No. 3 in the country in the 100. She has personal bests of 11.31 in the 100, 22.39 in the 200 and 51.92 in the 400.
Minor signed with Georgia out of high school and competed for the Bulldogs during the 2020 indoor season as a freshman. She’ll have four outdoor seasons of eligibility left, along with three indoor campaigns.
“She was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school, and in reality it’s like she’s still a freshman,” Harbour said.
Francis, who comes from Sanguinetti, Jamaica, won every 400-meter race she competed in this season. She ranks No. 7 in the world in the Under-20 400-meter rankings with a top time of 53.38 seconds.
“Kavia is the epitome of what Baylor is,” Baylor assistant coach Benjamin Dalton said in a release. “She’s a dedicated student and a great young woman with a strong faith.”
Nugent is the other Jamaican, hailing from Kingston. She set the Under-18 world record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.89 in 2019. “That’s Little Tiff territory,” said Harbour, referring to former BU star Tiffani McReynolds, a multi-time Big 12 champion and All-American. Nugent can also help the Bears in the 100 (11.42), the 200 (24.13) and the 400-meter intermediate hurdles (59.80).
Jacobs should give the Bears a boost in both cross country and track. She placed second in the Class 4A 3,200 meters and fourth in the 1,600 meters for Sunnyvale as a junior in 2019. She is also a two-time top 10 finisher at the UIL State Cross Country Championships.
Kubicek cleared 12-10 in the vault during the 2020 season before the UIL suspended competition. She was eighth in Class 6A as a sophomore in 2018, and finished fourth at the Texas Relays that year.
On the men’s side, Conacher owns an indoor personal best of 16-2 in the vault and an outdoor best of 16-0. He was sixth at the state meet in 2019.
“Brandon (Richards) thinks Ben can be a 17-foot vaulter, probably would have been a 17-foot vaulter this year,” Harbour said. “He’s assembling one of the deepest vault crews in the country.”
That group joins previous women’s signees Bria Bullard (sprints), Gontse Morake (triple jump/400 hurdles), Cierra Walsh (200/400) and Lily Williams (400/800), and men’s signees Dillon Bedell (400) and Chris Dupree (400). Morake is from South Africa and owns her nation’s Under-18 records in both the triple jump (42-113/4) and the 400 hurdles (57.81).
“Next year could be special – we hope so,” Harbour said. “After we won the Big 12 (indoor title) on the women’s side in 2017, we fell off, not the next year but last year. We had a disappointing outdoor season and didn’t get to compete at nationals. … But with what we’ve got coming in and coming back, we’re set up well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.