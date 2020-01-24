Baylor’s track and field teams will try to build on a strong opening meet when they travel to College Station for the Texas A&M Invitational on Saturday.

Last weekend in Iowa, the Bears posted nine marks in the NCAA’s top 15 between their men’s and women’s teams. KC Lightfoot owns the country’s No. 1 pole vault mark at 18-81/4, while Trey Fields (seventh in 400 at 47.11), Jalen Seals (10th in triple jump at 51-113/4) and the BU 4x400 relay (eighth at 3:09.89) have positioned themselves well in the early going as well.

On the women’s side, Tuesdi Tidwell owns the nation’s fifth-best pole vault clearance after one meet at 14-31/4. Triple jumper Alex Madlock ranks eighth nationally at 42-7 and Kennedy Bailey is 11th in the 60 hurdles at 8.25.

Saturday’s meet will start at 12:45 p.m. with the men’s pole vault, the women’s high jump and the women’s 60-meter dash prelims.

