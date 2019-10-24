The Baylor-Texas Tech soccer game has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field due to lightning Thursday night.
Admission is free. Fans who had tickets to Thursday night’s game can use them for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game between Baylor and Iowa State at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor is 7-5-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12 while No. 17 Texas Tech is 11-2-2 overall and 3-1-2 in the Big 12.
Astros fire Taubman over incident with reporters
WASHINGTON — The Astros fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees last weekend.
Houston made the announcement Thursday and said Taubman’s conduct did not reflect the organization’s values.
“We believe this is the most appropriate course of action,” the Astros said in a statement.
Taubman has previously apologized for using language that was “unprofessional and inappropriate” in the clubhouse following Saturday night’s victory. Sports Illustrated reported he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros.
Taubman shouted “Thank God we got Osuna!” according to SI, which said he made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with a profanity.
Houston initially said SI had tried to “fabricate a story where one does not exist” and maintained Taubman’s comments weren’t directed at reporters.
Cowboys get Bennett from Pats
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have made a trade to try to upgrade their roster during the open week for the second straight year, although this move isn’t quite as bold.
The Cowboys acquired defensive lineman Michael Bennett from the New England Patriots for a conditional late-round draft pick in 2021, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
The open week for Dallas (4-3) was after seven games last year as well, when they sent their first-round pick in this year’s draft to Oakland for receiver Amari Cooper. The Cowboys’ new No. 1 target has proven to be a big boost for quarterback Dak Prescott’s offense.
Bennett had just returned to the Patriots after serving a one-game suspension for what he said was a “philosophical disagreement” with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.
Bennett is familiar with Dallas secondary coach and passing game coordinator Kris Richard. They were together for five seasons in Seattle.
The 33-year-old Bennett is also familiar with Texas and the Cowboys. He played high school football in the Houston area before going to Texas A&M. His younger brother, tight end Martellus Bennett, was a second-round pick by Dallas in 2008 and spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys.
McGregor says UFC return set for January
MOSCOW — Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts in January with a UFC fight in Las Vegas.
The Irish fighter said Thursday he will return “fully focused” on Jan. 18 at the T-Mobile Arena.
“That is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I am in prime physical condition. I have agreed the date with the company,” McGregor said, adding that he knows his opponent’s name but won’t reveal it. “If I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company.”
The 31-year-old McGregor hasn’t fought since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. He was banned for six months and fined $50,000 for his part in a post-fight brawl.
McGregor said he is targeting two more fights, including a rematch with Nurmagomedov in Moscow. He also aimed a string of insults at the Russian fighter.
After the Jan. 18 fight, McGregor said he would then like to fight the winner of the Nov. 3 bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, followed by either Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson.
“I’m going to go through the entire roster like a chain saw through butter,” he said.
Nurmagomedov’s father and coach, Abdulmanap, said his unbeaten son would have little difficulty defeating McGregor again.
“If he’s ready for it, then we’ll beat him up in Moscow,” Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told Russia’s state news agency Tass. “It won’t be a rematch, it’ll be another bout with a beating.”
