The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams will host a full day of action at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center on Saturday.
The Baylor women start it off when they host Nebraska at 1 p.m., followed by the Bears men’s team versus Penn at 7 p.m.
The Baylor men will be riding the momentum of a top-10 victory on Thursday night. The 12th-ranked Bears (6-1) claimed a 5-2 win over No. 6 Wake Forest at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Likewise, the Baylor women enter the weekend on a hot streak. The Bears (5-0) swept a pair of matches against Ole Miss and Mississippi State in Oxford, Miss., last weekend.
As part of USTA Campus Kid’s Day, both teams will host free youth tennis clinics before the matches. The Baylor women will have Kid’s Day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. and the Bears men’s team clinic will be from 4:30-5:30. Participants will receive a free water bottle and sunglasses courtesy of the USTA.
