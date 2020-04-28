The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams placed a combined seven student-athletes on Big 12 academic honors teams, announced Tuesday.
Bears Livia Kraus, Paula Baranano, Constantin Frantzen, Sven Lah and Bjoern Petersen all earned All-Big 12 first team honors while Kristina Sorokolet and Alicia Herrero Linana made second team.
To qualify for the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, student-athletes must have maintained a minimum of a 3.20 GPA, while second-team selections maintain a GPA between 3.0 and 3.19.
