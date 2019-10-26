Constantin Frantzen of Baylor had an upset win in Saturday’s ITA Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center, while two doubles teams advanced to the quarterfinals.
Frantzen defeated No. 1 seed and No. 2 ranked Christian Sigsgaard of Texas, 62-64, giving Frantzen a spot in the round of 16 to be played Sunday. Frantzen also defeated Rice’s Karul Paluch, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, in the round of 64.
Frantzen joined his doubles partner, Sven Lah, to beat SMU’s Juan Bianchi and Jan-Simon Vrbsky, 8-3. The two then defeated Texas A&M’s doubles team, 8-6. Bears Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto also won an 8-3 game against Lamar’s Axel Vila Antuna and Nicolas Mayr, followed by an 8-3 win over Prairie View A&M.
Lah also won in singles, beating Kyle Sillman of SMU 6-0, 6-2, and Marko Galic of Incarnate Word, 7-5, 6-2.
Christopher Frantzen lost in the round of 64, losing to SMU’s Caleb Chakravarthi. Dickerson won his round of 64 match, but fell in the next round.
The Soto/Dickerson doubles team will play third-seed Eric Rutledge and Sumit Sarkar of Rice on Sunday, while Frantzen/Lah will face UT’s Cleeve Harper and Chih Chi Huang. The matches begin at 9 a.m.
Lah will go up against UT’s Jacob Bullard in singles, and Franzen will go against Texas A&M’s Noah Schachter, with both matches scheduled to begin at 10:45 Sunday.
