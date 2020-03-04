The Baylor men’s tennis team notched its 26th-straight home win by blowing past Valparaiso for a 7-0 victory on Wednesday evening at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Baylor’s Ryan Dickerson clinched the match with a win on singles court No. 3, 6-1, 6-1, over Valparaiso’s Gabriel Carvajal. The Bears won five of the six singles matches in straight sets.
On the No. 1 court, Baylor’s Adrian Boitan outlasted Valpo’s Brandon Ancona, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6), to complete the shutout win.
The 27th-ranked Bears (12-3) continue their season with a road trip to Arizona State on Saturday.
Mulkey among Naismith Coach of Year contenders
Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year award.
Mulkey, whose Lady Bears wrapped up their 10th straight Big 12 championship last week, previously won the Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year honor in 2012.
The other semifinalists include South Dakota’s Dawn Plitzuweit, Arizona’s Adia Barnes, Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner, Oregon’s Kelly Graves, Northwestern’s Joe McKeown, North Carolina State’s Wes Moore, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Louisville’s Jeff Walz.
Baylor women’s tennis downs Tyler, 6-1
The Baylor women’s tennis team posted a 6-1 victory over Tyler Junior College in an exhibition match on Tuesday afternoon, the Bears’ last tune-up before opening Big 12 play versus Iowa State on Friday.
The Baylor doubles teams of Livia Kraus and Anastasia Kharitonova and Paula Baranano and Angelina Shakhraichuk each won their courts to earn the doubles point for the Bears. Baylor then won five of the six singles matches to secure the win. Mel Krywoj, Kharitonova, Alicia Herrero Linana, Shakhraichuk and Baranano all won singles courts in straight sets.
Baylor hosts Iowa State at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor A&T puts up season-high score
Baylor’s No. 1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling program improved to 4-0 with a win over No. 5 Gannon, 290.650-280.665, on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor’s scoring total was a season high, helped along by its first perfect 10 of the season and 13 season-high scores in all.
True freshman Tori Harris produced the 10.0 in the tumbling portion of the match.
Baylor will next face Presbyterian College/St. Leo University on Monday in Clinton, S.C.
No. 11 MCC baseball to open conference play vs. North Central
The No. 11 McLennan baseball team will play North Central on Thursday, but has changed locations after heavy rains drenched the Waco area. Now the doubleheader will be played in Cleburne, at The Depot at Cleburne Station. First pitch for Game 1 is at noon.
MCC is 13-4 overall on the year, whereas North Central is 13-5. This will mark the conference opener for both clubs. MCC won three of four in the series last year.
MCC softball’s Crafts knits honor
McLennan’s Gracy Crafts won Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for games played between Feb. 23-29.
The freshman right-hander from Elgin went 2-0 on the week, including tossing a five-inning no-hitter in a 14-0 shutout win over Cisco. For the week, she tallied 11 strikeouts and two walks. Crafts won the honor for the second time this season.
She and the Highlassies will return to action Saturday at Vernon.
Panthers, Chargers swap Pro Bowlers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Carolina Panthers have agreed to acquire two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers for five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL’s new league year begins March 18.
ESPN and the NFL Network were first to report the deal.
Okung has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers and fills a need at left tackle that the Panthers have had ever since Michael Oher retired in 2016, one season after Carolina reached the Super Bowl.
The 32-year-old Okung played in six games last year and did not allow a sack. He spent the first part of the season on the reserve/non-football illness list with a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.