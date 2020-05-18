A pair of Baylor men’s tennis standouts earned ITA Texas Regional awards when they were announced on Monday.
Bears senior Constantin Frantzen was the region’s Most Improved Senior, while junior Sven Lah earned ITA Player to Watch honors.
Lah went a team-best 25-5 in singles and posted a 20-4 doubles mark in his junior season. He ranked as high as No. 9 in doubles and No. 19 in the ITA singles rankings and won the ITA Texas Regional singles championship in the fall.
“Sven is a professional on and off the court,” Baylor coach Brian Boland said. “We have enjoyed working with him as he has embraced the areas of his tennis that have allowed him to become one of the best players in the country. We are excited to see what Sven can do moving forward both in college and professional tennis. He is a special player and has the daily disciplines necessary to play at the highest level.”
Frantzen had a breakout senior season, compiling a team-best 24-5 doubles record and recording a 15-7 singles mark. He achieved career bests in both ITA rankings, reaching as high as No. 9 in doubles and No. 82 in singles.
“Constantin developed into an impact player both in singles and doubles for our team this past year,” Boland said. “He has worked tirelessly on his game, and his results this past year were a direct reflection of his hard work. He is our team captain, and we believe the best is in front of him in the coming year.”
The ITA national award winners will be announced on May 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.