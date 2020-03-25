When the Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams learned that their seasons had been shut down a couple of weeks ago, head coaches Brian Boland and Joey Scrivano faced an unexpected set of challenges.
And like so many other college coaches around the country, they had to subdue a sense of loss as the dealt with the new obstacles.
The Baylor men (13-3) were ranked 30th in the latest national poll, while the Baylor women (10-2) were No. 22 in the nation. And both Boland and Scrivano were optimistic that their teams had the kind of depth that would allow them to go far this spring.
Until that fateful Thursday afternoon when the NCAA called off its spring championships along with the upcoming basketball tournaments in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
“You know, obviously it was just disbelief in what was going on and how quickly our lives were changing,” Scrivano said. “But when you gain perspective, step back for a second, try to look at the big picture, you understand the well being of our athletes, our coaches, our community that just comes first.”
The Baylor coaches experienced the same range of emotions and gradual realization of the world crisis as everyone else.
“When we initially learned, I think it came as a surprise because we did not have all the facts that have now come out over the past 10 to 14 days,” Boland said. “I think everyone understands the seriousness of this virus.”
But Scrivano and Boland were each in a unique situation in overseeing their student-athletes’ safety. The Bears tennis teams recruit globally and it shows in the makeup of their rosters.
The Baylor women have athletes from seven different countries (United States, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Russia, Ukraine and Argentina), while the Baylor men’s roster contains players from nine different countries (United States, United Kingdom, Romania, Taiwan, Germany, Spain, Slovenia, China and Chile).
Clearly, the Baylor tennis student-athletes’ options weren’t as straight forward as classmates from Texas, or even from the United States in most cases.
“We have some guys from the United States. Ryan Dickerson went home to New Jersey and Jenson Brooksby went back to California,” Boland said. “We also have a few others that are still in the states that are in a place that they’re safe and healthy. We also had one player that, due to the concerns of traveling to that particular country, ended up staying here and is looking at some point to get back. Everyone else is back in their home country.”
Similarly, Scrivano said his athletes have all made it to secure places.
“Some felt strongly about staying and they felt like it was a better situation here,” Scrivano said. “I would say some were on the fence. For the most part, I was really proud of them because I could tell they were definitely putting a lot of thought into it. They were doing a good job of gathering information and not just making a decision impulsively.”
Coaching via the cell phone
Now, rather than putting together lineups for matches, Boland and Scrivano are using all the means available to stay in touch with their teams.
“Some of our student-athletes are home with their families, which is great,” Scrivano said. “We’re staying in touch with them. Some are still on campus and just trying to navigate when is the right time to go home.”
Boland said he communicated with his players on Tuesday morning with a message of encouragement.
“We all talk about at times in our lives how we don’t have enough time for everything,” Boland said. “I asked them to really consider trying to find something that they wish they had more time for, whether that’s reading something, or whether it’s some relationships from early on. In my case, I’ve spent a lot of time reaching out to former players, which has been really gratifying.”
Next up for the Baylor coaches will be juggling their rosters for next season. The NCAA has said it will grant “eligibility relief” for student-athletes who participated in spring sports. The particulars of how that will affect NCAA rules for the coming school year are set to be worked out later.
Both Boland and Scrivano were optimistic that all of their athletes will get the lost season back.
“I’m confident that, between the Big 12 and the other conferences around the country as well as the NCAA, things will work out in favor of the student-athletes, which is what’s most important,” Boland said.
In his first season at Baylor in 2018-19, Boland led the Bears men’s team to the final site of the NCAA Tournament before they fell in the quarterfinals versus Florida. He said on Tuesday that he believed this season’s squad might have been the best he ever coached, and Boland has guided teams to four NCAA championships.
Scrivano and the Baylor women were well on the way to bouncing back from a 9-21 season a year ago and chasing the program’s 12th Big 12 championship since 2003.
“It probably added to some more disappointment,” Scrivano said. “(The Baylor women’s players) definitely invested so much for this season. We showed a lot of maturity and patience going through the season that we did last year. I think the athletes were just amazing in their ability to stay the course and really see the big picture. They got a jump start on dealing with some adversity last season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.