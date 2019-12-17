Former Baylor men’s tennis player Jimmy Bendeck earned the NCAA’s Top 10 Award, which the NCAA announced on Tuesday.
The Top 10 award is presented to 10 student-athletes across Division I, II and III and every championship sport. It recognizes former student-athletes for their successes on the field, in the classroom and in the community. The recipients — who completed their athletics eligibility during the 2018-19 academic year — will be recognized at the Honors Celebration on Jan. 22 during the NCAA Convention in Anaheim, Calif.
Bendeck recently wrapped up his four-year career with the Bears, during which he helped Baylor win the Big 12 tournament championship and advance to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments. Bendeck and the Bears ended the season in the NCAA quarterfinals a last spring. He earned ITA Doubles All-America honors after teaming up with Sven Lah as the first doubles team to be ranked No. 1 in school history.
In addition to being the President of the Baylor Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Bendeck is a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete, Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, CoSIDA Academic All-American, NCAA Elite 90 Award winner, the Big 12’s Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipient and eight-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection.
He is currently playing on the ITF pro tennis tour and won his first doubles title in Cancun in August.
“Jimmy led our program this past year to a Big 12 championship and top-eight finish at the NCAA Championships while at the same time excelling in the classroom,” Director of Tennis Brian Boland said. “Jimmy was a leader in the community, the athletic department as well as within our team.”
BU’s Pressley finalist for Honda Award
Baylor volleyball junior Yossiana Pressley has been selected as one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball.
The award has been presented annually for the past 44 years to the top athletes in women’s sports and represents “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.”
The other finalists for the honor are Stanford’s Jenna Gray, Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson and Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke. Pressley, a two-time All-American, was named the Most Outstanding Player of last weekend’s Waco Regional, and has lifted Baylor to its first Final Four in school history.
Sunday, Thompson get 4A all-state nod
Connally running back Jay’Veon Sunday and La Vega defensive lineman DeTraveon Thompson led Central Texas by earning second-team honors on the Associated Press Class 4A All-State team, which was released on Tuesday.
The AP teams are voted upon based on regular-season performance and take only regular-season stats into account.
Sunday, the 2018 Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 2,222 yards and 35 touchdowns in leading the Cadets to a 10-0 regular season and the third round of the 4A Division II playoffs.
Thompson has posted 100 tackles and 15 sacks going into La Vega’s 4A D-I state championship game on Friday.
La Vega quarterback Landry Kinne and linebackers DeMarrquese Hayes and LaTravius Johnson, and Connally defensive back Korie Black and defensive lineman Torii Pullen earned honorable mention.
Brewer named finalist for Tyler Rose Award
Baylor junior quarterback Charlie Brewer has been tabbed as one of five finalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, given to the top college player with Texas ties.
The others still up for the honor are SMU quarterback Shane Buechele, an Arlington Lamar product, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, who went to La Grange, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who went to Channelview High School in Houston, and Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, a product of Richmond Foster.
Brewer played his high school ball at Lake Travis, near Austin.
He has started 29 of BU’s past 30 games and ranks third in school history with 7,531 career passing yards.
Ravens tie Pro Bowl record with 12 bidsTwelve Baltimore Ravens, including second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, and seven New Orleans Saints, highlighted by league-leading receiver Michael Thomas, have made the Pro Bowl.
Baltimore tied the record for Pro Bowl players set by Miami in 1973. The NFL released the rosters Tuesday night for the game in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 26.
Joining Jackson from the Ravens, who at 12-2 have the league’s best record, are tight end Mark Andrews, long snapper Morgan Cox, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Matthew Judon, fullback Patrick Ricard, tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Earl Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker, and guard Marshal Yanda.
Thirty teams had at least one player selected and 24 clubs had multiple players chosen. The New York Giants and Miami Dolphins failed to get any Pro Bowlers. Players on the two Super Bowl teams will withdraw from the Pro Bowl and be replaced.
Twenty-five of the players selected made it for the first time, including three rookies: San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa, Kansas City return specialist Mecole Hardman and New Orleans return specialist Deonte Harris.
The Pro Bowl coaching staffs will be from the losing teams in the AFC and NFC divisional playoffs with the best regular-season records.
Other AFC quarterbacks are Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Deshaun Watson of Houston. The NFL QBs are Drew Brees of New Orleans, Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Russell Wilson of Seattle.
Perhaps the most star-studded spot on offense is tight end with San Francisco’s George Kittle, Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Baltimore’s Andrews.
Defensive standouts include Buffalo’s Tre’Davious White, who is tied for the league lead with New England’s Stephon Gilmore with six interceptions. They are the top AFC cornerbacks.
NFL sacks leader Shaquil Barrett of Tampa Bay is on the AFC squad, along with perennial Pro Bowlers Aaron Donald of the Rams and Richard Sherman of the 49ers.
Two other Buccaneers, wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, were chosen.
