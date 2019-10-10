The Baylor-TCU soccer game will be rescheduled Oct. 20 in Fort Worth at a time to be determined due to lightning Thursday night.

The Bears were leading 1-0 at halftime after a goal by Elizabeth Kooiman, but the rescheduled game will start over.

The Bears will play Oklahoma in Norman on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments