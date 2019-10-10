...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MCLENNAN AND SOUTHEASTERN BOSQUE
COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM CDT...
AT 1229 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR
VALLEY MILLS, OR 11 MILES NORTH OF MCGREGOR, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35
MPH.
PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS OF UP TO 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS
STORM.
LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
WACO, HEWITT, ROBINSON, BELLMEAD, WOODWAY, LACY-LAKEVIEW, MCGREGOR,
MART, BEVERLY HILLS, LORENA, BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, MOODY, VALLEY MILLS,
RIESEL, CRAWFORD, GOLINDA, HALLSBURG, NORTHCREST AND GHOLSON.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD
TO MINOR FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED
ROADWAYS.
FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. SEEK
A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.
&&
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR
CENTRAL TEXAS.
